‘Ay Pilla’ from Love Story: Simple yet Beautiful

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are teaming up for the first time with Love Story, a romantic drama directed by Sekhar Kammula. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the makers unveiled a short video from ‘Ay Pilla’ song. Chaitu and Sai Pallavi’s chemistry in each and every frame should be mentioned specially. Ay Pilla is a soothing number narrated in Sekhar Kammula’s style. As the title says, the film has an emotional love story.

Pawan Ch composed a beautiful song and Chaitu, Sai Pallavi does their jobs well. On the whole, Ay Pilla is a simple song that has soul in it. Chaitu and Sai Pallavi play Telangana youngsters who relocate to Hyderabad and fall in love with each other. The film is carrying decent expectations and is aimed for summer release. Top distributors Asian Cinemas are venturing into production with Love Story.