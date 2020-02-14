Naidu strength is Jagan’s survival secret in Delhi power game?

Why is the YCP government crossing all limits to harass one particular caste and whole TDP leadership and cadres? Elections are four and half years away but CM and his MPs are solely highlighting the failures of Ex Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi power corridors. Why is Jagan so cautiously highlighting TDP as a continuing political threat to BJP in both AP and national elections? No doubt, TDP emerged stronger in the present Amaravati Capital agitation while BJP is suffering credibility crisis. Jagan is highlighting this to make BJP not come closer to TDP again.

Political circles say that Jagan is on a single point agenda to save himself from any possible negative attention of Modi-Shah. AP CM can’t afford to give even the slightest embarrassment to the PM as of now. He has to be even more careful as the CBI has started blaming him for violating bail conditions.

Rumour is that the BJP is considering Jagan as a safer bet than Chandrababu for their future political plans in AP. Jagan had got his weak points with which the BJP can always keep him under control for all practical purposes. Whereas, it’s different with Chandrababu who cannot be dominated politically. The TDP boss is trying hard to revive past relations but Modi-Shah are still maintaining a calculated silence. In the whole game, no wonder that Jagan’s survival strategies will succeed for now.