world famous lover review

6:00 AM Gautam likes Iza who works at airlines. Vijay fans will like his swag in paris scenes

5:40 AM. Gautam , the writer , now imagines his life in Paris.

First Half of ‘ World Famous Lover ‘ is a good story , filled with hearty emotions. Director Kranti Madhav has shown his strength in characterizations and engaging drama between two couples.

Vijay D , Raashi , Aiswarya Rajesh acted well

On flip side , there is no ‘ comedy ‘ like elements and the serious tone may not be liked by certain section of audience

5:15 AM Director Kranti Madhav has designed Seenayya – Suvarna couple scenes quite naturally and with authentic Telangana slang

The village belle Suvarna characterization is good !

5:00 AM Second couple Seenayya – Suvarna story starts

Coal mine worker Seenayya ( Vijay D ) characterization is good to start with

4:50 AM Yamini expresses her intention to breakup. Liberal usage of F word by .. this time for a change .. by heroine

Now flashback time ..

4:45 AM Yamini is vexed with Gautam , who is sitting at home for one and half years , doing no work

4:40 AM Movie opens with Yamini & Gautam couple ‘s story

Yamini is a working woman , her husband Gautam stays home all the time

Vijay Devarakonda’s tryst with love stories continues as he is set to entertain audience with a similar genre in World Famous Lover which is releasing this Friday amid decent expectations. Directed by Kranthi Madhav of Malli Malli Idhi Rane Roju fame, it will see Vijay romancing four happening heroines.

Vijay plays different roles in this film : a coal mine worker, a flamboyant lover boy from France and a college goer. He is quite confident that audience will emotionally connect with these three contrasting roles. The hard-hitting trailers and teasers have drawn comparisons with Arjun Reddy, but he has clarified that WFL is a different attempt that will woo all sections of audience.

Let’s find out what Vijay Devarakonda has in store with this film

Release date: 14 February 2020 (India)

Lead Actors : Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite

Director: Kranthi Madhav

Music director: Gopi Sundar

Language: Telugu

Producer: K. S. Rama Rao





