Singles Anthem from Bheeshma: Nithiin’s struggles for his Girl

Nithiin after a while is making his comeback with Bheeshma. The film directed by Venky Kudumula is hitting the screens next Friday and on Valentine’s Day eve, the ‘Singles Anthem’ from the movie is out. The video byte narrates the struggles of Nithiin in finding the right girl to change his status from single. The actor poses several variations in the song which looks simple with impressive lyrics. Mahati Swara Sagar composes a soulful melody for the situation.

Singles Anthem is shot across some erected sets in Hyderabad along with Ramoji Film City. Rashmika is the leading lady and the released singles received decent response. Singles Anthem is one more impressive number from the album. Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, Bheeshma releases on February 21st all over.