Kesineni fires at Krishna Collector’s political tweet

It is well known the Jaganmohan Reddy Government is rewarding richly all those employees who openly support the ruling party leaders and activities. Even the central civil services officers were joining this race. Already, IPS officers are facing lots of criticism for openly toeing the YCP line in most cases. Now, Krishna District Collector Intiyaz Ahmad got embroiled in a tweet controversy with the Opposition leaders taking strong objection to it.

TDP’s Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani has made his objection on twitter. He asked the Collector how he could retweet a message sent by a ruling party MLA despite the fact that former CM Chandrababu Naidu was named and criticised in that tweet. YCP Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh tweeted in praise of CM Jagan for deciding to construct another barrage on the Krishna river near Prakasam barrage directly by the Government.

The YCP further commented that Chandrababu would have given these works to contractors but CM Jagan was getting it done for the sake of transparency. Kesineni asked how Collector could retweet such a politically controversial tweet. The MP advised the Collector to correct his mistake. But, the MP must realise that deliberate mistakes made on social media are not meant for correction.