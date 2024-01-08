Kesineni’s daughter also quits as corporator, TDP

Spread the love

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas’s daughter Kesineni Swetha also resigned as coporator in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Monday. She met Mayor Bhagyalakshmi and submitted her resignation letter in the Municipal Corporation office. She requested the mayor to accept her resignation at the earliest.

She told the media persons that she had resigned to her corporator post from 11th division in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. She said that she would soon send her resignation to the TDP once her resignation to the corporator post is accepted.

Swetha said that she would continue to work for the people and her father, Srinivas in the days to come. She said that her father Kesineni Srinivas had been facing insult in the party for the past one year.

“We were under the impression that the party top leadership is unaware of the issues happening in the party here. But now we could understand that everything is happening with the knowledge of the party top leadership,” she said.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh asked what responsibility Kesineni has for the public meeting at Tiruvur. Well, Tiruvur is part of Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency and Kesineni is the MP. If Lokesh doesn’t know this, who could help him, she asked.

She also said that Kesineni would contest as the MP for the third consecutive term and would win as well. She expressed confidence that the people of Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency would bless Kesineni as the MP again.

Earlier in the day, Kesineni took to the social media and announced that his daughter Kesineni Swetha would resign for her corporator post and the TDP as well. He also posted a photograph of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Swetha and said that they would be leaving the party shortly.