x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kesineni’s daughter also quits as corporator, TDP

Published on January 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Kesineni’s daughter also quits as corporator, TDP

Spread the love

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas’s daughter Kesineni Swetha also resigned as coporator in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Monday. She met Mayor Bhagyalakshmi and submitted her resignation letter in the Municipal Corporation office. She requested the mayor to accept her resignation at the earliest.

She told the media persons that she had resigned to her corporator post from 11th division in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. She said that she would soon send her resignation to the TDP once her resignation to the corporator post is accepted.

Swetha said that she would continue to work for the people and her father, Srinivas in the days to come. She said that her father Kesineni Srinivas had been facing insult in the party for the past one year.

“We were under the impression that the party top leadership is unaware of the issues happening in the party here. But now we could understand that everything is happening with the knowledge of the party top leadership,” she said.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh asked what responsibility Kesineni has for the public meeting at Tiruvur. Well, Tiruvur is part of Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency and Kesineni is the MP. If Lokesh doesn’t know this, who could help him, she asked.

She also said that Kesineni would contest as the MP for the third consecutive term and would win as well. She expressed confidence that the people of Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency would bless Kesineni as the MP again.

Earlier in the day, Kesineni took to the social media and announced that his daughter Kesineni Swetha would resign for her corporator post and the TDP as well. He also posted a photograph of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Swetha and said that they would be leaving the party shortly.

Next If YSRCP is voted, traders will away from state, says Kotamreddy Previous Sankranthi Controversy: Dil Raju responds on a Strong Note
else

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel

Latest

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Most Read

image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look