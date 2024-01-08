x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sankranthi Controversy: Dil Raju responds on a Strong Note

Published on January 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Sankranthi Controversy: Dil Raju responds on a Strong Note

Spread the love

Top producer Dil Raju responded about the recent controversy of Sankranthi releases. Hanu Man has been getting lesser screens in Nizam region after most of them will screen Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. As Dil Raju is releasing Guntur Kaaram in Nizam region, he was cornered and his name was dragged into the controversy. Dil Raju, the President of Film Chamber conducted meetings with the producers of all the Sankranthi releases. Some of the web portals turned over enthusiastic and wrote bad about Dil Raju.

The top producer responded on a strong note and warned the websites. He even challenged them for an open debate with the producers who are suffering to get theatres during the Sankranthi season. “It took me years to reach this place and I am targeted for every Sankranthi. This is happening from the past 7-8 years. Chiranjeevi garu openly admitted that Dil Raju is experienced and he knows how to handle things. But some of the websites turned the news as per their comfort for their benefits. Do they think Dil Raju is soft? Thaata Teestha (” told Dil Raju.

“95 percent of the people like me and I cannot satisfy everyone. Everyone knows that Dil Raju is a brand. Some of the websites and YouTube channels are making a controversy from this for Sankranthi which is not right. I was the one who arranged a meeting in Film Chamber and requested Ravi Teja to move out of Sankranthi race. This is a difficult task. Some of them wrote that Dil Raju is distributing a Tamil film which is untrue. I am the one who postponed the Telugu release of that Tamil film” concluded Dil Raju.

Next Kesineni’s daughter also quits as corporator, TDP Previous Koratala Siva’s perfect comeback with Devara
else

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel

Latest

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Most Read

image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look