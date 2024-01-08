Koratala Siva’s perfect comeback with Devara

Spread the love

Koratala Siva was left in a huge stress after Acharya ended up as a dud. All fingers pointed towards Koratala Siva who is one of the best writers of Telugu cinema. He took his break and it was NTR who believed in his vision. After months of pre-production, the shoot of Devara commenced last year and the shoot of the first part reached the final stages. The glimpse is out now and it is a perfect visual feast with powerful action. Koratala Siva aims a massive and perfect comeback with Devara, hints the glimpse.

Right from the visuals to the technical aspects and the background score, everything sounded perfect. Utilizing the caliber of NTR is a challenge for any director and Koratala Siva aims to showcase Tarak in a different avatar by taking the audience to a new world of Devara. The glimpse will now keep the bars of expectations higher. Some of the top technicians like Rathnavelu, Sabu Syril, Anirudh and others are working for the film. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Devara releases on April 5th this year.