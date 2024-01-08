x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Fact Check about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s Engagement

Published on January 8, 2024

Fact Check about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s Engagement

From the past couple of days, Bollywood media kept speculating that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are getting engaged in February and they would tie the knot this year. Soon, several outlets in Telugu and other South Indian languages carried the news. After reaching out to the close sources of Vijay Deverakonda, it is found that there is no truth in the engagement of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. They are just busy with their respective projects.

Both Vijay and Rashmika are close buddies and they are often spotted together. There are frequent rumors about their relationship but the duo made it clear that they are good friends. Both Vijay and Rashmika are in an important phase in their careers and they are not ready to get married for now. Vijay needs to cement his position after a series of failures. Rashmika is in plans to sign several prestigious projects after the super success of Animal. She is also busy with Pushpa: The Rule which happens to be the most awaited Indian film of the year.

For now, the news about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s engagement is just a rumour.

