Devara Glimpse: Spectacular visual treat with NTR’s fierce avatar

NTR’s most awaited pan-Indian project, ‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva, is being eagerly awaited by the fans. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Bhaira in this movie. Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. Today makers dropped the film’s glimpse which reveals the world of Devara and it’s spectacular visual treat.

The video glimpse begins with introducing seas, ships and the world filled with blood shed. NTR stuns in a never before seen fierce avatar. Every frame in the glimpse speaks about the massive world created by Koratala Siva and it looks perfect. Anirudh Ravichander international level score “All Hail The Tiger” just takes this glimpse to next level and his flawless work is biggest asset for the teaser. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts production values are also apt to the hype, story and standards set by the big wigs. The glimpse creates the havoc, and raises the expectations on this pan indian biggie.

The film’s first part will release on April 5, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and others in key roles. Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project. Ratnavelu is handling the cinematography and production design will be handled by Sabu Cyril.