Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Movie News

Vijay Sethupathi’s new paycheque is shocking?

Published on January 8, 2024 by

Vijay Sethupathi’s new paycheque is shocking?

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. He is busy with films in all the South languages along with Hindi. His performance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan brought more offers from all the corners. Vijay Sethupathi is approached to play the role of the lead antagonist in Ram Charan’s upcoming film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The team is left in shock with the remuneration quoted by Vijay Sethupathi.

The critically acclaimed actor is quoting Rs 30 crores remuneration for the film. Buchi Babu and his team are rethinking after Vijay Sethupathi quoted huge and the negotiations are going on. The film is a sports drama and Kannada Superstar Shivaraj Kumar will be seen in an important role. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers. Oscar winner AR Rahman will score the music for this pan-Indian attempt.

Next Devara Glimpse: Spectacular visual treat with NTR’s fierce avatar Previous Ram Charan back to the sets of Game Changer
