Vijay Sethupathi’s new paycheque is shocking?

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. He is busy with films in all the South languages along with Hindi. His performance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan brought more offers from all the corners. Vijay Sethupathi is approached to play the role of the lead antagonist in Ram Charan’s upcoming film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The team is left in shock with the remuneration quoted by Vijay Sethupathi.

The critically acclaimed actor is quoting Rs 30 crores remuneration for the film. Buchi Babu and his team are rethinking after Vijay Sethupathi quoted huge and the negotiations are going on. The film is a sports drama and Kannada Superstar Shivaraj Kumar will be seen in an important role. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers. Oscar winner AR Rahman will score the music for this pan-Indian attempt.