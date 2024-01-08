Ram Charan back to the sets of Game Changer

Spread the love

After Shankar turned busy with the shoot of Indian 2, Ram Charan is left in waiting mode and his film Game Changer got delayed. The new schedule of Game Changer commenced today in Hyderabad and it is scheduled till January 22nd. The team will take a small break for Sankranthi and a major portion of the shoot will be concluded with this schedule. The entire shoot of Game Changer is expected to be wrapped up by the end of March this year.

For the first time, Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role in this social drama packed with action. Kiara Advani plays the leading lady and Dil Raju is the producer. Game Changer will have a pan-Indian release this year in September or October. Ram Charan will join the sets of Buchi Babu’s film from April this year and the film releases next year.