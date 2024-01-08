x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan back to the sets of Game Changer

Published on January 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Ram Charan back to the sets of Game Changer

Spread the love

After Shankar turned busy with the shoot of Indian 2, Ram Charan is left in waiting mode and his film Game Changer got delayed. The new schedule of Game Changer commenced today in Hyderabad and it is scheduled till January 22nd. The team will take a small break for Sankranthi and a major portion of the shoot will be concluded with this schedule. The entire shoot of Game Changer is expected to be wrapped up by the end of March this year.

For the first time, Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role in this social drama packed with action. Kiara Advani plays the leading lady and Dil Raju is the producer. Game Changer will have a pan-Indian release this year in September or October. Ram Charan will join the sets of Buchi Babu’s film from April this year and the film releases next year.

Next Vijay Sethupathi’s new paycheque is shocking? Previous Team Hanu Man’s Devotional Pledge
else

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel

Latest

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Most Read

image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look