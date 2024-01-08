x
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Team Hanu Man’s Devotional Pledge

Team Hanu Man’s Devotional Pledge

Hanu Man is hitting the screens on January 12th and it will compete with several Tollywood biggies. The film is also heading for a record release in Hindi. The grand pre-release event of Hanu Man took place last night and Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the event as a special guest. The team pledged that Rs 5 from every ticket of Hanu Man will be donated to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Megastar Chiranjeevi announced the news on the stage and he called it a great move from the team.

During his speech, Teja Sajja gave the entire credit of Hanu Man to director Prashanth Varma and lauded his efforts. Hanu Man is a super hero film but the film is struggling to get enough number of screens in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh because of the big budget films. The producer urged the audience to watch Hanu Man on big screen for the best experience. Amritha is the leading lady in Hanu Man and Niranjan Reddy produced this interesting attempt.

