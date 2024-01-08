‘Saindhav’: A Big, Unmissable Festival -Venkatesh

Spread the love

Victory Venkatesh, as always, charmed fans at the pre-release event of his upcoming movie ‘Saindhav’ in Vizag.

Expressing gratitude to his Vizag fans, Venkatesh said “I reflected on the memories woven into the fabric of this city. From the onset of the 1986 film ‘Kaliyuga Pandavulu’ to the coming release of ‘Saindhav’ in 2024, my journey has been marked by numerous moments etched in the heart of Vizag”.

He further expressed “As I unveiled ‘Saindhav’ as my 75th film, I shared the excitement surrounding its creation—a cinematic blend featuring high-end emotional action and a new-age thriller. Director Shailesh’s innovative approach presented the film in a refreshingly novel manner, particularly in the reimagined action sequences that have become synonymous with my movies”.

In extending a heartfelt invitation, he emphasized the inclusivity of the cinematic experience, urging everyone, from brothers and sisters to grandpas and kids, to experience this visual journey. Addressing the significance of the occasion, he asserted, “This is not a normal festival; this is a big festival. I hold unwavering confidence that should you believe and watch the movie on Jan 13th, there is no doubt that you would find it a source of immense joy”.