Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Home > Movie News

‘Saindhav’: A Big, Unmissable Festival -Venkatesh

Published on January 8, 2024 by

‘Saindhav’: A Big, Unmissable Festival -Venkatesh

Victory Venkatesh, as always, charmed fans at the pre-release event of his upcoming movie ‘Saindhav’ in Vizag.

Expressing gratitude to his Vizag fans, Venkatesh said “I reflected on the memories woven into the fabric of this city. From the onset of the 1986 film ‘Kaliyuga Pandavulu’ to the coming release of ‘Saindhav’ in 2024, my journey has been marked by numerous moments etched in the heart of Vizag”.

He further expressed “As I unveiled ‘Saindhav’ as my 75th film, I shared the excitement surrounding its creation—a cinematic blend featuring high-end emotional action and a new-age thriller. Director Shailesh’s innovative approach presented the film in a refreshingly novel manner, particularly in the reimagined action sequences that have become synonymous with my movies”.

In extending a heartfelt invitation, he emphasized the inclusivity of the cinematic experience, urging everyone, from brothers and sisters to grandpas and kids, to experience this visual journey. Addressing the significance of the occasion, he asserted, “This is not a normal festival; this is a big festival. I hold unwavering confidence that should you believe and watch the movie on Jan 13th, there is no doubt that you would find it a source of immense joy”.

