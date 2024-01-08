If YSRCP is voted, traders will away from state, says Kotamreddy

Spread the love

Expelled MLA from the ruling YSR Congress from Nellore Rural, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, said that the traders will run away from the state if the YSR Congress voted to power once again. He made an appeal to the people to vote out the YSR Congress to save the state.

Speaking to media persons at Nellore on Monday, Sridhar Reddy said that the State government was harassing the traders and industrialists across the state. No steps are being taken to save the industries in the state, he said. He also blamed the state government for targeting the traders and industrialists in the state.

Some elders in the government and the ruling party were taking over the businesses of the traders in the state and sending them away from the state.

He also blamed the government for imposing essential commodities maintenance act (ESMA) on the agitating Anganwadi workers. He wondered why the government was harassing the Anganwadi workers.

He also blamed the government for targeting the municipal workers in the state. No section of the people in the state were happy with the YSR Congress government, he said. He regretted that some MLAs and MPs from the ruling party have also become the victims of the party leadership.

He said that even volunteers were criticising the government and were rallying behind TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He said several volunteers have extended their support to the TDP in the coming elections and the number would go up in the coming days, he asserted.

Sridhar Reddy made an appeal to the people to support the TDP in the coming elections. He wanted them to have their future guaranteed by supporting the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu. He also asked the people to ensure that the YSR Congress is defeated in the next general election.