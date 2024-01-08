x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSRCP MLAs jitters as they get calls from CMO!

Published on January 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

YSRCP MLAs jitters as they get calls from CMO!

Spread the love

The MLAs from the ruling YSR Congress are in jitters as they get calls from the chief minister’s office on Monday. They spent tense hours as the party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called them. Some of them have come to the chief minister’s office, while some others have made phone calls to know the latest position.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had started the exercise to field candidates for the coming elections. He is calling the MLAs to shift some of them to the new constituency and say no ticket for others. Those who were shifted to the new constituency are happy while those who denied the ticket are crying and started looking at other parties.

On Monday, Ongole MLA and former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, former minister and Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Pardha Saradhi, Chinthalapudi MLA V R Eliza, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, deputy chief minister and Gangadhara Nellore MLA K Narayana Swamy received phone calls from the chief minister’s office.

Sources say that the chief minister had decided to keep these MLAs out of the contest this time. He had told them that the party would not give them tickets as their winning chances are very weak. The party is likely to release the third list of the candidates on Monday giving tickets to the party senior leaders.

Deputy chief minister Narayana Swamy told media persons that the party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving tickets to those who betrayed him and caused damage to the party. He said that the party was controlled by a handful of leaders who have been trying to protect their own political interests.

He also told the media persons that those coming from the opposition TDP were getting tickets. He wanted the party leadership to consider the character of the party leaders and their credibility and not go by migration from other parties.

Sources say that Pardhasarathy and other MLAs are looking at the opposition TDP and the Congress for tickets. It is to be seen how many of them would leave Jagan and go to the other parties at a time when he is fighting one of the toughest battles in 2024.

Next Prabhas aims a Summer Release? Previous If YSRCP is voted, traders will away from state, says Kotamreddy
else

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel

Latest

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Most Read

image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look