Prabhas aims a Summer Release?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is shooting for Kalki 2898 AD and the shoot reached the final stages. Nag Ashwin is the director of this big-budget attempt and the film is expected to hit the screens during summer this year. As per the ongoing speculation, Nag Ashwin and his team are considering a May 9th release for the film. Nag Ashwin’s previous film Mahanati too released on May 9th and there are rumors that the talented director is repeating the same sentiment for Kalki 2898 AD.

An official announcement about the release date of Kalki 2898 AD will be made on January 12th. Nag Ashwin usually takes a lot of time for the post-production work. We have to wait to see if this short span is enough for him to release Kalki 2898 AD. The film has top rated actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone playing crucial roles. Vyjayanthi Movies is producing Kalki 2898 AD and several renowned technicians are a part of this prestigious project.