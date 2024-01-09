x
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Prabhas aims a Summer Release?

Published on January 9, 2024 by ratnasri

Prabhas aims a Summer Release?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is shooting for Kalki 2898 AD and the shoot reached the final stages. Nag Ashwin is the director of this big-budget attempt and the film is expected to hit the screens during summer this year. As per the ongoing speculation, Nag Ashwin and his team are considering a May 9th release for the film. Nag Ashwin’s previous film Mahanati too released on May 9th and there are rumors that the talented director is repeating the same sentiment for Kalki 2898 AD.

An official announcement about the release date of Kalki 2898 AD will be made on January 12th. Nag Ashwin usually takes a lot of time for the post-production work. We have to wait to see if this short span is enough for him to release Kalki 2898 AD. The film has top rated actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone playing crucial roles. Vyjayanthi Movies is producing Kalki 2898 AD and several renowned technicians are a part of this prestigious project.

