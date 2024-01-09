x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Saradhi, Vishnu to leave YSR Congress soon?

Published on January 9, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Saradhi, Vishnu to leave YSR Congress soon?

Spread the love

Senior MLAs in the ruling YSR Congress, Kolusu Pardha Saradhi and Malladi Vishnu from Krishna and NTR districts are likely to leave the party in a week or so. They are upset with the party leadership which had decided not to field the two MLAs in the coming elections.

Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken a call not to field the two MLAs in the coming elections. The chief minister had appointed former minister and Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivas as incharge of Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency which is now represented by Malladi Vishnu.

The chief minister had also decided to drop Saradhi at Penamaluru Assembly constituency. Saradhi, who joined the party before the 2014 Assembly elections, had expected that the chief minister would take him into the cabinet. However, he missed it in 2019 and expected that he would be in the cabinet at the expansion. Second time too, he missed the bus as the chief minister did not consider his candidature for the cabinet post.

Saradhi had been unhappy with the leadership for some time. He expressed his anguish at the recent public meeting held in Penamaluru as part of the Sadhikara Bus Yatra. The former minister said that despite Jagan Mohan Reddy not recognizing him, the people of Penamaluru have been with him. He made this statement in the presence of the party’s senior leaders and the full public view.

There is talk in the party circles that Saradhi would leave the party soon. There is a speculation that Saradhi had already met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu a couple of days ago. They talked about the elections and Chandrababu Naidu had promised to accommodate him in the elections from Penamaluru or some constituency. Naidu had also promised a cabinet berth for Saradhi, if he switched over loyalties.

Meanwhile, Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar held talks with Saradhi and took him to the chief minister on Monday. Party regional coordinator Marri Rajasekhar, Anil Kumar and Saradhi met the chief minister in the evening. Later, Saradhi had discussions with the chief minister for 20 minutes and is said to have not been satisfied and came out of the chief minister’s office with a sad face.

Sources say that Saradhi is likely to take a decision in a week or so and announce it at a public meeting to be held in his constituency. It is to be seen what decision he would take finally!

Next YSRCP seeks disqualification of 4 MLAs, two MLCs Previous Prabhas aims a Summer Release?
else

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel

Latest

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Most Read

image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look