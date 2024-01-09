YSRCP seeks disqualification of 4 MLAs, two MLCs

Spread the love

The ruling YSR Congress had sought the disqualification of four MLAs and two MLCs in the state. As the elections for the Rajya Sabha are fast approaching, the party made the move to get the MLAs and MLCs disqualified.

The party sent letters to Assembly speaker Thammineni Sitaram and Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju seeking their disqualification. The party wrote seeking disqualification of MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Undavalli Sridevi, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who defected to the TDP.

These MLAs were suspended by the party for voting for the TDP candidate in the recent MLC elections from the Legislative Assembly. The MLAs have allegedly voted for the TDP candidate, Panchumarthi Anuradha, who won the election with 24 votes against the party’s strength of just 20 votes. The TDP was able to manage to get the votes from these four MLAs against the party’s wishes.

Similarly, the party also wrote a letter to the Legislative Council chairman Moshen Raju seeking disqualification of C Srinivasa Rao alias Vamsikrishna Yadav and C Ramachandraiah. While Srinivasa Rao joined the Jana Sena, Ramachandraiah moved to the TDP.

As there is a possibility of these MLAs and the MLCs voting for the TDP in the Rajya Sabha elections, the YSR Congress took the decision to seek their disqualification.

The term of YSR Congress MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, BJP MP, C M Ramesh and TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar is ending on April 2, 2024. The election for these three seats is to be held in March this year. As the MLAs and the party leaders would be busy with the Assembly elections, the YSR Congress took a call to get these MLAs and the MLCs disqualified so that they would have no chance to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

It is to be seen how fast the Assembly speaker and the Legislative Council chairman would react to the representation given by the YSR Congress.