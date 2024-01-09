x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Home > Movie News

Nayanthara lands in trouble: FIR Registered

Published on January 9, 2024 by

Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Nayanthara lands in trouble: FIR Registered

South Indian Lady Superstar Nayanthara completed the milestone of 50 films in her career. She is the highest paid South Indian actress from a long time. Her recent film Annapoorani landed into trouble after the film received severe criticism. Annapoorani has hurt the religious sentiments of the people and for promoting Love Jihad. An FIR has been filed against Nayanthara and the team of Annapoorani claiming that the film has offended the Hindu sentiments.

The complaint was filed against Nayanthara, Jai, Nilesh Krishna along with the producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran and Punit Goenka. The FIR also had the names of Shariq Patel (Zee Studios Chief Business Officer) and Monika Shergill (Netflix India Head). The people across Tamil Nadu have been raising their voice against the film and they are demanding a ban on the film. Annapoorani is the story of a traditional Brahmin girl who falls in love with a Muslim guy and gets married to him. She soon starts cooking non-veg and ends up winning the title of Master Chef. This received a lot of criticism from all the corners and the film is now streaming on Netflix.

Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel

Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media

