Hanu Man Premieres: Rampage Mode

Hanu Man is heading for a clash with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram on January 12th. Most of the screens in Nizam region are given to Guntur Kaaram and the team of Hanu Man planned special paid premieres on January 11th. The advance bookings for the paid premieres of Hanu Man are exceptional and shows are getting sold in minutes. Mythri Movie Makers is distributing Hanu Man in Nizam and they are planning more premiere shows in Hyderabad. The first premiere of Hanu Man will start at 6:15 PM across all the major cities and towns of the Telugu states.

If the word of mouth from the premieres is positive, that would be a huge advantage for the film. Else, the film will face tough competition from Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga. Hanu Man is made on a big budget and is a fantasy film featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role. Prashanth Varma is the director and Niranjan Reddy produced the film.