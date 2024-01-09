x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Pattabhi flays Jagan for not conceding genuine demands of Anganwadis, others

Published on January 9, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Pattabhi flays Jagan for not conceding genuine demands of Anganwadis, others

Spread the love

“Do the lives of 1.10 lakh Anganwadis in the State not cost the palace that you have built on Rishikonda for your luxurious life,” Kommareddy Pattabhiram, spokesman of the TDP, asked Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy,.

Pattabhiram told media persons here that the entire expenditure to meet the genuine demands of Anganwadis, municipal workers, the staff members of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and the 108-104 ambulance employees is just peanuts compared to the thousands of crores that Jagan has been spending for his affluent life. How are the provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) invoked and how can they be canecharged when all of them are fighting for their genuine demands and for implementation of the promises made to them, Pattabhiram asked.

The TDP spokesman is of the strong opinion that the entire expenditure to meet the genuine demands of the Anganwadis do not cost even the cost of the Rishikonda palace that Jagan has built for his lavish life. Is it not a fact that Jagan has promised Anganwadis during the 2019 elections campaign that he would revise the wages of the Anganwadis to see to it that they will be Rs 1,000 more than than their counterparts in Telangana, Pattabhi questioned Jagan.

“The current monthly wages of Anganwadis in Telangana is Rs 13,600 and Jagan, as promised, should have revised these wages to Rs 14,600 but the fact is that only Rs 11,500 is being paid to them now,” Pattabhi pointed out. The annual burden on the exchequer is merely Rs 395 cr if the wages of the 1.10 lakh Anganwadis are revised as promised, he pointed out and said that Jagan has spent a whooping Rs 433 cr to build the palace on Rishikonda for his luxurious life.

It is really atrocious that the 108-104 employees who save several lives everyday are not being paid ontime, the TDP spokesman said and asked why Rs 188 cr being paid to the Aurobindo Pharma, who is Jagan’s binami, in the name of maintenance of 108 ambulances. How Ramayapatnam Port and solar parks worth thousands of crores are illegally being handed over to Aurobindo Pharma which is not paying even the salaries of the employees ontime, he asked.

The Centre bears 60 per cent of the total expenditure of the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and the State Government’s share is merely 40 per cent but still the salaries of the staff members are not being paid by Jagan, the TDP spokesman said. The entire State has been experiencing agitations, dharnas and strikes by different sections as all of them feel that they have been deceived by the Chief Minister, he said.

Pattabhiram felt that Jagan is not conceding the demands of these agitating employees not because of lack of funds but because he is not willing to meet their demands. The people are soon going to punish him severely as he is responsible for the woes of all these sections, Pattabhiram added.

Next With fear of losing power, YSRCP enrolling bogus votes, say Naidu, Pawan Previous Hanu Man Premieres: Rampage Mode
else

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel

Latest

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Most Read

image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look