Maintaining that record number of irregularities are found in the electoral rolls, TDP president, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, on Tuesday said that the people have already started revolting against the YSRCP Government.

The fear of losing power has been haunting Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and this is the reason as to why the ruling YSRCP leaders are resorting to enrolment of bogus votes, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan told the media persons after meeting the Central Election Commission team which is on a visit to Amaravathi. Later, both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan jointly told the media that the State Government is filing false cases against the TDP and the Jana Sena activists to prevent them from campaigning in the upcoming polls, they said.

The secretariat staff members and the volunteers are forced to make a mockery of the entire poll process, Chandrababu Naidu said and made it clear that both the TDP and the Jana Sena will wage a relentless war for upholding the democratic values. Chandrababu Naidu said that the State has been experiencing total anarchy which he said he has never seen in his political career.

Observing that the ruling party is making a mockery of democracy, Chandrababu Naidu regretted that almost all the systems are being destroyed. “After witnessing the revolt among the people against the ruling dispensation, the party leaders are now making efforts to manipulate the voters lists and are also enrolling bogus votes,” he added.

In the Chandragiri Assembly segment alone 1.15 lakh bogus voters were registered using Form-6 of which 33,000 votes are already enrolled while the votes of those who went to other places in search of employment have been deleted, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out. The former chief minister said that those who are judged as the best bureaucrats in the country should be drafted for the poll process.

Maintaining that generally teachers, government officers and those who are experienced in poll process are drafted for election purpose, Chandrababu Naidu said that this State Government, however, is claiming that it cannot spare the services of such officials. This is because the ruling party wants to misuse the whole process with the help of the volunteers nominated by this Government, he stated.

Earlier, only government officials were appointed as the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure that the entire poll process is conducted seamlessly, and action was initiated against those who did not perform their duties well, he said and stated that now 2,600 women constables are appointed as BLOs, which is really surprising. How do they know the election process, he asked.

Pointing out that even district collectors are actively participating in ‘Why AP needs Jagan’ as if this is a Government programme, the former chief minister said that over 7,000 cases under various Sections have been registered against the TDP and the Jana Sena activists. In Punganur alone cases were filed against 250 activists and were sent to jail, he said.

Observing that the Assembly elections in Telangana were conducted properly without any mistakes, he said that the situation in the State is totally different. “The poll panel team has assured us that the whole election process will be conducted flawlessly, and democratic values will be protected,” Chandrababu Naidu said and demanded that if necessary Central observers be sent to the State during the poll process and a special cell be constituted.

Making it clear that bogus votes will not be allowed, he said if necessary, they will take legal recourse. Chandrababu Naidu asked how the YSRCP activists can perform the duties of the election officials. The TDP supremo said that the very appointment of volunteers is against the law and demanded that they be kept away from the election process.