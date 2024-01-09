x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan unfairly axing only Dalit MLAs, says Varla Ramaiah

Published on January 9, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Lucky Baskhar Pre release Event
image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements
image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation

Jagan unfairly axing only Dalit MLAs, says Varla Ramaiah

Spread the love

Observing that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been running his YSRCP like a private limited company, TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Tuesday felt that the people of the State do not like Jagan to come back to power.

Ramaiah told media persons that Jagan should be transferred out of power but not his party MLAs, who are now being shifted from their sitting Assembly segments. The TDP politburo member felt that it is really imprudent that 12 Dalit MLAs have been shifted from their sitting seats and it is nothing but part of the game to see to it that they do not get stabilised politically.

“Are the Dalit MLAs not fit to recontest the elections from their sitting segments,” he asked and felt that Mr Jagan has been humiliating the Dalit community who elected him to power by reposing faith in him. In the recent public meeting at Tirupati, Deputy Chief Minister, Narayana Swamy, who is a senior citizen, was seen standing on the dais with folded hands, the Reddys were seen sitting in the chairs, he said.

Long ago the great Dr BR Ambedkar had said that only goats are used for sacrificial offerings but not lions, Ramaiah said that this is the reason why 12 Dalit MLAs have been sacrificed. The sin committed by killing 188 Dalits cannot be wiped out by installing the 125-feet tall Dr Ambedkar statue, he remarked.

Former minister, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, is feeling humiliated for joining the YSRCP from the TDP, he said and felt that the installation of the Dr Ambedkar statue only for political gain. Jagan is well aware of the public mood that they do not want him to come back to power, Ramaiah said and stated that a private limited company launched by Jagan is named after YSR and the MPs and MLAs are those who work for this company.

The CEO, managing director and the chairman transfer the employees as they wish and this is how the YSRCP is functioning, Ramaiah remarked. “For the first time in my service I have been experiencing that MPs and MLAs are being shifted,” he said.

Ramaiah is of the strong belief that Jagan has miserably failed to run his political party and the revolt by the MLAs is an example for this. Also, he is not fit to be the Chief Minister of the State and thus he should be shifted from here, the TDP politburo member said.

Jagan is under total confusion as to where he should go from here, Ramaiah said and felt that Jagan will not get even the leader of the Opposition status in the coming days. The YSRCP leaders themselves are admitting this, Ramaiah added.

Next Guntur Kaaram Pre Release Event Previous With fear of losing power, YSRCP enrolling bogus votes, say Naidu, Pawan
else

TRENDING

image
Priyadarshi – Roopa Koduvayur’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ first single ‘Sarango Saranga’!
image
KA will not include unnecessary commercial aspects: Kiran Abbavaram
image
NBK’s Long Dream turning True

Latest

image
Lucky Baskhar Pre release Event
image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements
image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation

Most Read

image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event Sree Leela in Party Vibe Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot