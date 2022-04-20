KGF 2 Impact: No releases this Friday

KGF: Chapter 2 is a smashing box-office hit in all the released languages across the globe. After a packed weekend, the film is having a steady run during weekdays. Three Tollywood movies Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, Jayamma Panchayathi and Krishna Vrinda Vihari are announced for release this Friday. But all the films have now walked out of the race and are pushed to May and June. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya is due for release on April 29th.

Releasing small films between two biggies is not a good move and hence all the films walked out of the race. The audience too are not much interested to watch small movies in this season. Two small films 1996 Dharmapuri and Bommala Koluvu are releasing this Friday after the prominent releases are postponed. In Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is releasing this Friday. Shahid is very confident about the film and Jersey is heading for a record release in North India this Friday.