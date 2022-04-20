What is Yash’s next after KGF: Chapter 2?

Kannada Superstar Yash is the new pan-Indian star of the country. His recent film KGF: Chapter 2 is raking massive box-office numbers all over and the film is declared as a blockbuster in all the languages. The actor never revealed about his upcoming movie and Yash said that he is completely focused on KGF: Chapter 2. The actor is spending time with his family currently apart from enjoying the success of KGF: Chapter 2.

After the super success of KGF: Chapter 2, there are debates going on about the next film of Yash. The actor signed his next for Kannada director Narthan and he is committed to the film. An official announcement would be made very soon. Yash plays a Naval officer in this action thriller and Hombale Films, Zee Studios are on board to produce the film. Yash is also receiving several Bollywood offers but the KGF star is not in a hurry for now. Yash is also in plans to take a small break from work before he gets back to the sets of his upcoming movie.