Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki Teaser: Unlimited Fun Promised

Natural Star Nani seems to have returned back to his best genre of rom coms packed with fun. His next film Ante Sundaraniki is hitting the screens on June 10th and the teaser of the film is released. The teaser looks simple and is loaded with unlimited fun. Nani comes from an orthodox Brahmin family who are particular about their culture and traditions. Nani plays Sundar Prasad and he falls in love with a Christian girl Leela played by Nazriya Fahadh.

The real story starts after their families come to know about each other. Ante Sundaraniki teaser is well cut and is hilarious. Nani fits well as Sundar in the film and a lot of fun is generated around his role. The background score is matching. Vivek Athreya is the director and Vivek Sagar composed the music. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film. Naresh, Rohini, Harshavardhan, Nadiya and others will be seen in other prominent roles in Ante Sundaraniki.