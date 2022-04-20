Prabhas takes a strict stand after Radhe Shyam

Prabhas tasted the biggest ever debacle with Radhe Shyam that released recently. Prabhas fans are left in shock for their favorite actor picking up Radhe Shyam which is a boring romantic tale. During a recent interview, Prabhas admitted that the audience are not in a mood to watch him in romantic films. Prabhas did romantic entertainers like Varsham and Darling during the early days of his career and his age is no match for romantic films now. The actor is also not in good shape to suit well in romantic flicks.

The Baahubali actor himself revealed that he would not pick up romantic films in the future. The audience wishes to watch him in action entertainers. Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar and Adipurush. Both these films are action entertainers. Project K is a science fiction. After collecting the feedback of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas took a call not to do love stories in his career. This would be a wise decision from the actor.