Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is away from work as she is was expecting her first child. Kajal and her husband Gautam welcomed their first child yesterday and it is a baby boy. Both Kajal and the baby are doing fine. The duo made an official announcement about the same. They named their son Neil Kitchlu. Kajal walked out of some of her committed projects after she was pregnant. Their families are left delighted with the arrival of the new family member.

