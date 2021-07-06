‘KGF Chapter 2’ to have a new release date

By
Telugu360
-
0

The multilingual film “KGF Chapter 2” will have a new release date, Raveena Tandon, a cast member of the film, announced on Instagram on Tuesday. The film starring Kannada star Yash was earlier scheduled to release on July 16.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster “KGF Chapter 1”.

Raveena uploaded the image of a warrior figurine with a message written on it. The message read: “The monster will only arrive when the Hall is filled with gangsters. His new arrival date will be announced soon. KGF Chapter 2.”

The actress captioned the image as: “Witness the magnum opus come to life soon.”

The film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel, will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

