Revanth ‘pacifies’ disgruntled Cong leaders before swearing-in!

Newly appointed TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy could successfully pacify the disgruntled senior leaders in Telangana Congress and garner their support a day before his swearing-in-ceremony as TPCC president.

Revanth is set to take charge as new TPCC chief on July 7.

Revanth visited the residences of senior Congress leaders on July 6 (today), who are angry at Revanth’s appointment as TPCC chief.

Revanth first sent former MP Mallu Ravi as his envoy to the residence of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Mallu Ravi held talks with Bhatti, who is his brother, pacified him and sought his support for Revanth. Bhatti agreed to work with Revanth.

After this, Revanth rushed to Bhatti’s residence and sought his support and blessings. Bhatti said he is ready to work with Revanth to bring Congress back to power in Telangana.

Revanth later met Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who resigned to various party posts in protest soon after Revanth’s appointment as TPCC chief.

Later, he met D Sridhar Babu, who was in the race for TPCC chief post. Sridhar Babu felicitated and congratulated Revanth.

After that, Revanth rushed to Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy’s residence, who strongly opposed appointment of Revanth as TPCC chief from the beginning. Jagga Reddy also expressed his support to Revanth later.

Finally, Revanth could successfully convince all the Telangana Congress seniors except Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and garnered their support just a day ahead of his swearing-in as TPCC chief.

Revanth is trying to meet Uttam and Komatireddy also later.