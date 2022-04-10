‘KGF’ makers Hombale Films, RCB join hands to create blend of sport, entertainment content

Leading film production company and makers of ‘KGF’ franchise and ‘Salaar’, Hombale Films has inked an exclusive association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to collaborate on sports and film entertainment.

The tie-up aims to usher in a confluence of glitz, glamour, movies, sports served along with lifestyle content together.

The association marks the amalgamation of two most loved entities of Bengaluru, to give fans a high voltage thrill along with a roller coaster of emotions and energy.

The long-term vision of this association is to bring about an integration of sports, entertainment and movies with a view on producing a 3-year special multi format content.

Speaking on the association, Vijay Kirangandur, Founder, Hombale Films, said: “Movie making has been my passion. As a cricket lover and a Kannadiga, cricket has always enticed me. This association comes as natural as both Hombale Films and RCB are born in Bangalore and have been engaged in creating massive entertainment and ensuring thrill for our fans.

“We are very excited about this collaboration that we have been working on for a while now and 2022 just got a lot bigger and more Royal for us. We look forward to integrate, create and celebrate in a royal manner. Together we will try to evolve and create, weave magic for our fans in the in movies, sports, lifestyle, content and more”.

Speaking about the partnership, Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are delighted to strike this partnership with Hombale Films, a pioneering production house born in Bengaluru to thrill the nation, just like RCB. Cricket and films are two of the most popular cultural signposts in India and joining hands with Hombale Films is a natural extension of our long-term vision of integrating cricket, entertainment, and films. This partnership will leverage two Bengaluru giants collaborate for an innovative, multi-layered, multi-format, co-branded content.”

The association is expected to usher a new era in the field of film entertainment and sports industry.