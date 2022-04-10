Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777Charlie to release on June 10

Rakshit Shetty, known for trying his hands at different genres, has shared the screen space with a puppy in 777Charlie.

The fun-filled adventure entertainer will see the light of the day on June 10 across India in multiple languages, it was formally announced today.

Directed by Kiranraj K, under the own production house, Paramvah Studios, the film is bankrolled by G S Gupta and Rakshit Shetty. Sources say the universal concept will strike a chord with audience from all age groups.

Besides Rakshit Shetty and Charlie, the movie has Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha, and others in its cast. Music and Background Score are composed by Nobin Paul, cinematography is by Arvind S Kashyap and editing is by Pratheek Shetty.