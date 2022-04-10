Balakrishna and Ravi Teja multi-starrer on Cards?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on cloud nine with the super hit of Akhanda and he is shooting for Jai Balayya in the direction of Gopichand Malineni. Balayya will next work with successful director Anil Ravipudi and the shoot commences in October. As per the latest update, the movie is said to be a multi-starrer. Anil Ravipudi approached Ravi Teja and got a formal nod from the actor. Balakrishna too gave his nod after Anil proposed Ravi Teja’s name for this untitled film.

The film will be produced by Shine Screens and Anil Ravipudi is done with the scriptwork of the film. There were speculations from the past few years that all is not well between Balakrishna and Ravi Teja. The duo cleared the air in the talk show Unstoppable. Ravi Teja is also acting in a mult-starrer film with Megastar Chiranjeevi which is directed by Bobby. Apart from these, he has four projects lined up that are in various stages of shoot.