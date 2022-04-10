Title and poster of Allari Naresh’s new film unveiled

Allari Naresh and Anandhi will be seen playing key roles in Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam to be directed by AR Mohan.

The film, whose title and poster were revealed today, will be produced by Hasya Movies and Zee Studios. The new film is Naresh’s 59th project.

The poster, appearing like a painting by a renowned artist, shows a moment from the lives of forest denizens. In the company of tall trees, they are standing in front of a river with their family members.

Vennela Kishore and Chammak Chandra are playing key roles in this flick. Abburi Ravi is penning the dialogues. Sricharan Pakala is composing the music, while cinematography is by Raam Reddy. Chota K Prasad is the editor, while Brahma Kadali is the production designer. Venkat R is helming the stunt department.

It may be recalled that the project was recently announced by producer Rajesh Danda and co-producer Balaji Gutta.