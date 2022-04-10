Pic Talk: Pooja Hegde shines in a Blue Denim Skirt

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde is working without breaks to complete her committed projects. The actress is enjoying a star status in Telugu and she has films in Hindi and Tamil languages. The actress is a fashion freak and knows what suits her the best. The top beauty sizzled in a short blue denim skirt. Pooja Hegde looked super hot and sexy in the clicks that she posted on her Instagram page. Pooja Hegde is promoting Vijay’s Beast which is releasing next week. Pooja Hegde is also one of the leading ladies in Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya.

