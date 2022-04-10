Big task ahead for Koratala Siva

Koratala Siva happens to be one of the most successful directors of Telugu cinema. He directed Megastar Chiranjeevi and the film titled Acharya is hitting the screens on April 29th. Ram Charan plays a powerful role in the film. The film will hit the screens after two box-office monsters RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. There would be high expectations on Acharya and the film has to live up to the expectations to perform well and enjoy hit status.

The makers are planning aggressive promotions from next weekend. The trailer of Acharya will be out on April 12th. It would be a feast for the Tollywood audience to watch Chiranjeevi and Charan together on screen and the episodes should be highly impressive. Acharya is also sold for record prices and the film should perform exceptionally well in the Telugu states. Acharya is also the immediate next film of Ram Charan after Acharya. The other singles and the trailer should be very good so that the film opens with a bang. Matinee Entertainments produced Acharya.