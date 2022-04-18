KGF2 Impact: NTR puts other projects on Hold

Young Tiger NTR would be a happy man after the phenomenal success of KGF: Chapter 2. The film is one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema and Prashanth Neel’s work is widely appreciated. NTR has a commitment for Prashanth Neel after Prabhas’ Salaar. NTR already revealed that he would work with Prashanth Neel next year once he is done with the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film. NTR has also been holding talks with Buchi Babu for a sports drama and with Anil Ravipudi for a comic entertainer.

As per the update, NTR is not in a mood to take up these projects till he is done with the project of Prashanth Neel. It would be a long wait for Buchi Babu but NTR conveyed the same to Mythri Movie Makers. Buchi Babu may complete one more film before taking up the sports drama of NTR. Some other directors are in touch with NTR but the top actor will focus on the projects of Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel now.