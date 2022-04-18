Koratala Siva about Acharya Reshoots

Reshoots are quite common these days and the directors and actors are reshooting some of the episodes if they are not convinced with the final output. There are strong speculations that Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Acharya underwent several reshoots. During his recent interaction, the film’s director Koratala Siva responded about the rumors. He said that he never shot any of the episodes of Acharya for the second time. At the same time, Koratala Siva revealed that there is nothing wrong with reshooting a film.

“There is nothing wrong in reshooting a movie. If the director isn’t convinced with the output, he can reshoot it again. We can reshoot an episode till we get the best output. Our goal is to impress the audience big time. It is the responsibility of the director” told Koratala Siva. Acharya has Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan in the lead roles and the mass entertainer is heading for a theatrical release on April 29th across the globe. Matinee Entertainments are the producers and Manisharma composed the music and background score.