Thaman Begins His Work for Vijay, Vamshi Paidipally’s Movie

Thalapathy Vijay for the first time is doing his straight Telugu movie and it’s being helmed by Vamshi Paidipally with Dil Raju and Shirish producing it on Sri Venkateswara Creations, in association with PVP Cinema. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine in this high budget entertainer which had its opening ceremony in first week of this month.

Meanwhile, music director S Thaman has started his work for the yet to be titled flick. He started composing soundtracks for the movie, in presence of Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju. Apparently, Thaman is going to add more value to the narration with his songs and score.

Although he associated with few Tamil stars earlier, this marks his first time collaboration with Vijay.