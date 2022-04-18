Chiru and Charan Stun in Bhale Bhale Banjara

Advertisement

Acharya, which has Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles, is steadily making waves since its announcement.

The makers have released a lyric video and it is packed with great dance moves by the Megastar and the Mega Power Power. The screen is set on fire by the combo steps of Chiru and Charan in the ‘Chimalu Doorani Chittadiviki’ celebration song, beautifully crooned by Shankar Mahadevan and Rahul Sipilgunj.

With the help of great visuals and topnotch star cast, director Koratala Siva promises a gripping entertainer in Acharya. It is to be noted this is for the first time Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva have joined forces.

Acharya, which will have a grand release on April 29, has been creating a huge buzz since it has brought together ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi and ‘Mega Power Star’ Ram Charan.

The movie is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Avnesh Reddy on Matinee Entertainment. Smt Surekha Konidela will present the film under Konidela Production Company banner. Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde play the female leads, while cinematography is by Tirru and editing by Naveen Nooli.