Prabhas changes plans for Maruthi’s Next

Rebelstar Prabhas is on a break after the release of Radhe Shyam. The actor underwent a knee surgery in Spain and the doctors advised the actor to take rest. Prabhas signed a film in the direction of Maruthi and the film was planned to kick-start shoot in May. A massive house set is constructed for the shoot of the film. But Maruthi wanted more time for the scriptwork to be completed and Prabhas decided to join the sets of Salaar from the first week of May.

Maruthi is working with a team of writers on the script. Vasu Varma is supervising the script work and the shoot is now pushed for June. Prabhas called Prashanth Neel and asked him to plan the next schedule of Salaar in May. The top actor will work for Salaar for the entire month of May. Meanwhile, Maruthi will wrap up the pre-production work and he would plan the schedules. Prabhas allocated 40 days for Maruthi’s film. DVV Entertainment will produce this horror comedy which is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe.