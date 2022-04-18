Exclusive updates of Vijay Deverakonda’s next

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda will soon work with Shiva Nirvana. The film is a romantic entertainer and Samantha is the leading lady. The film will have it’s official launch on April 21st in a grand manner and the shoot commences from April 23rd in Kashmir. The film is a romantic entertainer set in the backdrop of Kashmir. Khushi is the title under consideration for the film.

Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this romantic entertainer and the film will release next year. Vijay also signed Janaganamana in the direction of Puri Jagannadh and the shoot starts in June. Vijay is in plans to shoot for simultaneous films and complete them by the end of this year.