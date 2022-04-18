KGF2 has a fantastic weekend worldwide as the film has collected a worldwide gross of over 540 Cr. Distributor share of the film is 274 Cr. Four days numbers of the film are only behind Baahubali2.

North India alone has contributed more than 41 percent of the total gross. The film has also created all sorts of records in Karnataka & Kerala (for any film). It has done well in the Telugu States as the gross is almost on par with Karnataka.

The film has a strong 13 Million weekend Overseas with $4.6 Million coming from North America, and $1.75 Million from Australia & New Zealand.

Area KGF2 4 days worldwide collections 2 days worldwide collections 1st Day Collections Pre release Business Nizam 27.9 Cr 16.70 Cr 9.60Cr 50 Cr Ceeded 7.30 Cr 4.70 Cr 2.80Cr 20 Cr UA 4.81 Cr 2.90 Cr 1.70Cr 10 Cr Guntur 3.30 Cr 2.15 Cr 1.47Cr 8 Cr East 3.20 Cr 1.94 Cr 1.17Cr 8 Cr West 2.16 Cr 1.34 Cr 0.84Cr 7 Cr Krishna 2.67 Cr 1.58 Cr 0.90Cr 6 Cr Nellore 1.40 Cr 0.80 Cr 0.50Cr 3.5 Cr Total (ap/ts) 52.74 Cr (79 Cr Gross)

32.11 Cr (45 Cr Gross) 18.98Cr 112.5 Cr KA 48 Cr (80.5 Cr Gross) 27 Cr (44.5 Cr Gross) TN 17 Cr (30 Cr Gross) 8.5 Cr (15 Cr Gross) Kerala 11.95 Cr (27.5 cr Gross) 5.65 Cr (13 cr Gross) North 100 Cr (226 Cr Gross) 52 Cr (117 Cr Gross) Overseas 44.5 Cr (101 Cr Gross) 26.2 Cr (58.5 Cr Gross) Worldwide 274.19 Cr (544 Cr Gross) 151.46 Cr (293 Cr Gross)