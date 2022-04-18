KGF2 4 days worldwide collections

KGF2 has a fantastic weekend worldwide as the film has collected a worldwide gross of over 540 Cr. Distributor share of the film is 274 Cr. Four days numbers of the film are only behind Baahubali2.

North India alone has contributed more than 41 percent of the total gross. The film has also created all sorts of records in Karnataka & Kerala (for any film). It has done well in the Telugu States as the gross is almost on par with Karnataka.

The film has a strong 13 Million weekend Overseas with $4.6 Million coming from North America, and $1.75 Million from Australia & New Zealand.

AreaKGF2 4 days worldwide collections2 days worldwide collections1st Day CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam27.9 Cr16.70 Cr9.60Cr50 Cr
Ceeded7.30 Cr4.70 Cr2.80Cr20 Cr
UA4.81 Cr2.90 Cr1.70Cr10 Cr
Guntur3.30 Cr2.15 Cr1.47Cr8 Cr
East3.20 Cr1.94 Cr1.17Cr8 Cr
West2.16 Cr1.34 Cr0.84Cr7 Cr
Krishna2.67 Cr1.58 Cr0.90Cr6 Cr
Nellore1.40 Cr0.80 Cr0.50Cr3.5 Cr
Total (ap/ts)52.74 Cr (79 Cr Gross)
32.11 Cr (45 Cr Gross)18.98Cr112.5 Cr
KA48 Cr (80.5 Cr Gross)27 Cr (44.5 Cr Gross)
TN17 Cr (30 Cr Gross)8.5 Cr (15 Cr Gross)
Kerala11.95 Cr (27.5 cr Gross)5.65 Cr (13 cr Gross)
North100 Cr (226 Cr Gross)52 Cr (117 Cr Gross)
Overseas44.5 Cr (101 Cr Gross)26.2 Cr (58.5 Cr Gross)
Worldwide 274.19 Cr (544 Cr Gross)151.46 Cr (293 Cr Gross)

