Naidu says Jagan is a weak leader

TDP chief and leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is a weak leader. Chandrababu Naidu addressed the party leaders at the party strategy panel meeting on Monday.

The TDP chief said that Jaganmohan Reddy had succumbed to the pressure tactics by the party leaders in the cabinet expansion. He said that Jagan had given cabinet posts to those who have blackmailed the chief minister.

He alleged that even the ruling party leaders are speaking about the cabinet rejig by Jagan where the blackmailed leaders were given berth. He said that the party leaders were turning against Jagan and it would not take more time for them to revolt against Jaganmohan Reddy.

Naidu further said that the ruling party leaders were now witnessing squabbles which Jaganmohan Reddy was unable to control. He predicted revolt in the party by some leaders who were denied cabinet berths this time.

Chandrababu Naidu accused Jaganmohan Reddy of total failure in governance in the last three years. He said that people who have given him a chance in the last elections were now realising their mistake of voting for Jagan. The chief minister had failed to control the prices, bring industries to develop the state and create own resources.

Every sector in the state was completely ruined by Jagan in the last three years, the TDP chief alleged. He also blamed Jagan for destroying democratic institutions and regretted that the IAS and IPS officers are being made to stand in the high court on a regular basis.

The TDP chief appealed to the rank and file of his party to get ready for the 2024 elections wrest power in the state. He emphasised the need to come back to power and keep the state on the track of development.