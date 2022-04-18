TDP govt wasted Rs 400 cr in Polavaram, says Ambati

Did the TDP government between 2014 and 2019 waste money on the Polavaram Project? Government headed by Chandrababu Naidu wasted Rs 400 crore in the project works, alleged Minister for Water Resources, Ambati Rambabu.

Rambabu, who assumed office last week, is holding review meetings with the officials on Polavaram and other irrigation projects in the state. The Minister said that the TDP government had constructed the coffer dam and diaphragm wall for the project without completing the spillway.

As the spillway was not ready, the heavy flood water caused damage to both the diaphragm wall and the coffer dam, the Minister said. The damage is estimated at Rs 400 crore, the Minister added. The present government would require Rs 2000 crore to restore the damaged portions of the project, he said.

He also alleged that the TDP government showed interest only in the works which would give them commission. Rambabu also blamed the TDP government and Chandrababu Naidu of looting the government exchequer in the name of Pattiseema. He said that the TDP government had used the Polavaram right canal which was completed by 80 per cent during late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy’s tenure.

Rambabu also said that Chandrababu Naidu has no irrigation project to his credit. Despite serving the state as chief minister for over 14 years, Chandrababu Naidu did not construct any irrigation project, the minister said.

It is to be seen whether the TDP would respond to this allegation or ignore it. It is also to be seen whether TDP senior leader and former water resources minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, replies to the new irrigation minister.