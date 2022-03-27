Video :KGF2 Trailer -Spectacular action feast

Advertisement

After the super success of KGF: Chapter 1, the sequel of the film is carrying humongous expectations. Prashanth Neel directed this high voltage action thriller and Yash played Rocky Bhai in KGF: Chapter 2. The Telugu theatrical trailer of KGF: Chapter 2 is out and it is packed with action. The film is all about the battle with the new don Rocky Bhai who turns a national issue and the film is the political battle against him. The nation calls him the biggest criminal but Rocky Bhai turns out the heartbeat and hope for many.

“I don’t like violence but violence likes me. I can’t avoid it” says Rocky Bhai and this defines his character in KGF: Chapter 2. The action episodes are fantastic and the visuals are spectacular. The trailer hints that KGF: Chapter 2 would be a bigger one than the prequel. The background score and the cinematography work are the assets. Yash is just outstanding as Rocky Bhai and the film is produced by Hombale Films. KGF: Chapter 2 hits the screens on April 14th all over.