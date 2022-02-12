Khiladi Day1 AP/TS Collections – Poor opening

Khiladi has taken a poor opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 3.60 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 22 cr in telugu states and the wom is poor for the film. The opening numbers are very low that they are even lesser then Touch chesi chudu (4.20 Cr) which was a 2018 release. Poorest opening for the film came in Nizam with 1.2 cr share.

Below are the area wise shares

AreaDay1 AP/TS Collectionsworldwide pre-release business
Nizam 1.15 Cr8.10 Cr
Ceeded0.60 Cr3.60 Cr
UA 0.45 Cr
Guntur0.53 Cr
East0.26 Cr
Krishna0.17 Cr
West0.20 Cr
Nellore0.22 Cr
Andhra11cr
AP/TS3.58 CR
ROI2 Cr
Overseas1 Cr
Worldwide25.70 Cr

