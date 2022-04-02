Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona to release on July 28

Along with a teaser that features a massy Kichcha Sudeepa as someone with extraordinary powers about whom kids are talking in awe, makers of the actor’s upcoming 3D venture Vikrant Rona today announced that the flick will hit the screens on July 28, 2022.

The teaser has been launched on Ugadi by Megastar Chiranjeevi. Vikrant Rona producers Jack Manjunath ,Shalini Manjunath and Alankar Pandian said the

film the film will have a grand release on that day.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film that also has Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles will be presented by Zee Studios.

Vikrant Rona, which has musical score by B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by William David and art direction by Shivkumar, has already created huge excitement among the audience and fans of Kichcha Sudeepa.