AP files affidavit in HC on Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday filed an affidavit in the high court on its judgement on Amaravati. Chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma filed the affidavit on behalf of the state government.

It was on March 3, the high court had given judgement directing the state government to develop the layouts in Amaravati and give plots to the farmers in 30 days. As the 30 days deadline is ending on April 3, the chief secretary had filed the affidavit in the court.

The state government and the AP Capital Region Development Authority have issued notices to the farmers to get their plots registered. But the farmers have refused to register the plots seeking more clarity from the government on the plots and the layouts.

The farmers wanted the government to first develop the layouts and clarify whether it would keep Amaravati as the only capital. The farmers said that they would not come for registration of plots unless the government gave a commitment on single capital, withdrawing the three capitals plan.

Though the government and the APCRDA have written letters twice to the farmers, the latter did not come forward in the stipulated period set by the high court. The chief secretary is believed to have explained the same in the affidavit.

It is to be seen what the high court would say in the light of the farmers’ refusal to register the plots. The court is also likely to refer to the special discussion in the Assembly on its judgment during the budget session.